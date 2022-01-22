WORCESTER, Mass. - Two downtown land parcels in Worcester are still available and city leadership is looking for the right opportunity to pursue new projects.

The lots are the last available as part of the CitySquare project .

One is located on Church and Franklin streets and there's also a lot at Front and Mercantile Street.

Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim Murray says one option for the city and Hanover, who own the parcels, is more housing.

"Our main idea when as we look at these two parcels when we look at downtown or even other parts of the city is density," Murray said. "How do we create opportunities for people to live and work, less relying on automobiles, more walkable? Density is a piece of how you do that. So certainly housing, if it's done right with the right developer, is something we could be supportive of."

Murray says before the pandemic the initial hope was to build another office building on one of the parcels.