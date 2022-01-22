MILWAUKEE — Tens of thousands of Russians troops remain camped near Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies are doing their best to find a peaceful solution with Russia, but are also preparing for the possibility of an armed conflict.

Owner of Russian Food and Gifts in Milwaukee, Nikolay Rogovski, has a very diverse customer base and said they have been following the conflict.

His store is a family run store that has been in business for 14 years now. Rogovski is Jewish and was born and raised in Ukraine. He came to the U.S. when he was 19-years-old.

Many of his Russian and Ukrainian customers have weighed in on the conflict.

“It’s a very sensitive subject for anyone thats from there— doesn’t matter if they’re from Russia or Ukraine,” said Rogovski.

He said many customers have family back home and feel the ripple effect across the pond. Their main hope is a war doesn’t start.

“People are scared; people don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Rogovski. “It’s pretty hard to live another day knowing the next day might bring the war in their city.”

He said he’s sure if people could flee the tensions they would, but adds many may not be financially stable enough to leave the country.

As many wait to see what unfolds, Rogovski said he has just one thing on his mind.

“It’s the only thing we pray for,” he said. “We don’t want people to die neither from Russia or Ukraine. We want peace.”

Hoping for peace in a part of the world that’s already seen so much conflict.

Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, has denied it intends to attack its neighbor. Last year, however, Putin issued a warning that an attempt by Ukraine to reclaim control of the areas in the east controlled by Russia-backed separatists would have “grave consequences for Ukrainian statehood.”