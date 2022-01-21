President Joe Biden is set to speak in front of the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Friday afternoon on the heels of his first anniversary in office.

Biden began his address by praising the mayors' work, saying he decided to run for Senate decades ago because life "as a local official was too hard."

"They know where you live," Biden said of local constituents. "You think I'm kidding. It's not a joke. Mayors carry the quality of the people's lives on your shoulders. Everything you do, every day affects their lives more than almost anything anybody else does."

The president focused on a wide range of issues during his 20-minute-plus speech, taking ample time to discuss how local leaders can effectively use funds from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Biden specifically thanked the bipartisan group of 369 mayors who penned a letter to Congress during negotiations over the latter bill, saying it was a key component to the law's ultimate passage.

"A lot of [lawmakers] wanted to vote for it, but they had a lot of pressure not to vote for political reasons," Biden said Friday. "But because of you, they voted for it. We got it done. Because they know how it goes in your cities will determine how their states go."

In an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday, Landrieu said that the White House is “about to send” a letter to mayors across the country “asking them to appoint an infrastructure coordinator so that they can communicate” with the administration in order to make sure funds are being distributed and spent in the right way.

The president on Friday also touted the recently-announced effort to repair nearly 15,000 bridges across the United States using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program will provide $26.5 billion to state governments, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, over the next five years, with a separate $825 million for tribal governments in the same time frame.

State and regional governments will receive a total of $5.3 billion for bridge reconstruction and resilience in 2022; tribal governments will receive $165 million.

"We're gonna upgrade thousands of bridges, creating good paying jobs, cutting commute times, ensuring that as we build back, no community gets left behind," Biden said.

Yet another topic the president discussed was his administration's response to violent crimes of late, an issue White House press secretary Jen Psaki has, in recent days, been pressed on by reporters at least twice — particularly in the wake of the New York City death of Michelle Go, who was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train.

Biden encouraged local leaders to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to fund "proven programs to help fight violent crime," adding: We shouldn't be cutting funding for police departments. I proposed increasing funding. Look, you know we ask cops to do everything, including be psychologists and social workers. Guess what? They need psychologists and social workers."

Already, members of Biden's administration and GOP leaders alike have addressed the 1,400-plus mayors who are members of the group, a nonpartisan organization that represents cities with 30,000 people or more. Like Biden, Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas touched on the need to be proactive against crime.

“The mayor — all of you, mayors — are some of the most powerful people in this entire country,” Mayorkas said in a speech Thursday evening. “You have under your charge the well-being of our communities. And your power is increased when you partner with others."

Mayorkas encouraged cities of all sizes to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure, pointing in particular to increased reports of hospital systems being targeted by ransomware attacks in recent years as evidence of the gravity of the issue.

“There may be some of you who feel that your city is immune from a cybersecurity attack, that you're really off the radar screen and perhaps too small to be victimized,” Mayorkas said in part. “There may be others of you who lead very large cities with very sophisticated cybersecurity architectures that might find a great deal of comfort in the architectures that you have built and consider yourselves immune from attack because of them.”

“And I would respectfully submit that you would both be wrong,” he added.

While Mayorkas encouraged mayors to focus on local solutions, he stressed they would be supported by the $1 billion dollars in grant funds – which will be distributed over the course of four years – to “equip and empower [mayors] to deal with this threat environment that is only growing.”

In a separate address on Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy praised mayors for their work, saying they “probably do the hardest job of anybody who is elected.”

“You're closest to the people. People think you're responsible for everything, from the streets, to the garbage, to foreign policy, to kid's education,” McCarthy said, adding: “You're serving during a pandemic, but [you’re also] serving during a transformational time of our nation.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made similar comments during her own Thursday evening address, saying in part: “All of the mayors here – I thank you for your strong, steadfast leadership over the last years on the frontlines of the pandemic. Our nation remains in awe of how you all turned the anguish in our communities into action to save lives.”