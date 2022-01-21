JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — After Intel announced that it is bringing a massive semiconductor plant to Licking County, word spread in Johnstown about the major announcement.

“We have our regulars every single day that have been here their whole life, that have been here for 50 or 60 years,” says Tiffany Hollis, the owner of Dashing Diner in downtown Johnstown.

Hollis is a lifelong Johnstown resident, and all her family still lives in town.

But although her hometown has changed quite a bit over the last decade, she knows change is inevitable.

And with the announcement of Intel's $20 billion semiconductor factory in Licking County, she says the news is both exciting and scary.

“We've watched towns like New Albany be run over, and this part you know, the old parts like the old Main Street, parts aren't there anymore. So will we survive it, will we not, I don't know. Will we be bigger, will we grow?” says Hollis.

She believes there is a generational divide when it comes to opinions on the new Intel factory, saying the 1,000-acre site, which could create more than 3,000 jobs, comes at a cost for some long-time residents.

“My grandma had to sell her property that's been in our family my entire life. We grew up there, our kids grew up there. Also on the flip side, my uncle and my brother just bought a house two years ago which was going to be their forever home and they also had to sell,” says Hollis.

Johnstown business owner Shane Langley says he will continue to roll with the punches and keep an open mind.

“We just have to adjust in what we got. Like I said, deal with what we've been dealt and have no plans of moving, just moving forward,” says Langley.

For Hollis, who also operates a food truck and recently opened an event space next door, she also hopes to keep an open mind moving forward.

“We have an industry coming that's going to be world known. Growth is scary, change is scary. Nobody really likes it. But at the end of the day, it's, you know, it's going to happen,” says Hollis.