​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​In what came as a surprise for movie theatre operators across the state, they can now apply for liquor licenses to be able to sell alcohol along with that bag of popcorn.

The Little Theatre on East Avenue has been open for more than 90 years. Selling alcohol is not new for the theatre, but if you bought it, you had to keep it in the café and couldn’t bring it to your seats.

Now that rule is changing, the Little says this is a game changer for small theatres across the state.

“Even before the pandemic, it was a very challenging and difficult time for art house movie theatres because there is a lot to compete with, especially now that newer movies are streaming at home,” Scott Pukos, The Little Theatre director of communications, said. “This gives us another way to add to the experience.”

The Little already has a liquor license, but has yet to set a date when it will allow alcoholic drinks into the theatre.