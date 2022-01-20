TAMPA, Fla. — The Rays’ split-city plan of sharing part of their seasons in Montreal has been shut down by Major League Baseball, and St. Petersburg's new mayor has released a statement about the decision.

“We are working with our county partners and City Council to put together the best plan possible, which will work in conjunction with my planned evolution of the Tropicana Field master development proposals," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said.

"With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth.”

“Major League Baseball is simply not ready to cross that threshold," Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg said of MLB's decision.

“I understand people want their team here all the time," he said in response to a question about the Rays fan base. "People did disagree with us and we listened. Anybody who is a Rays fan is aces in my book.”

The team has spent part of the past two years pushing the idea of starting the season in St. Petersburg and ending the season in Montreal.

I asked Stu is he believes the fans and this area deserve a full time team:



He said he believes the area deserves A TEAM but is sticking to the idea that this area would benefit greatly from a split season.



"This has had a two and a half year timeline, and it started with a lot of head scratching," Sternberg said of early reaction. "When we had conversations with people, 10-20 people, we found people understanding the upside to all of this, and we think that was the case with MLB as well.

"Recently, it sort of took a turn to the south and we don't really know why."

The Rays are contracted to play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg through the 2027 season.

Sternberg was asked about changing his mind about the Tampa Bay market and said, “For some reason (the Trop) is (part of) lack of attendance. We are going to do our best in this market. I still believe this region is willing to - and able to support us in any way they can.”

Sternberg said he has no plans of selling the franchise.

“I have owned the team since 2005. I have never had any intention to sell the team."

St. Pete Council Chair Gina Driscoll said she hopes the Rays can remain in the city.

“While today’s announcement was a surprise, I look forward to discussing next steps with Rays leadership to ensure that St. Petersburg remains the home of the Rays for years to come," she said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also released a statement that said:

"All along our goal has been to keep the Rays in Tampa Bay. We had been working on both sister city and full season proposals, and now we can focus all of our energy on a full season. I am optimistic the Rays will call Tampa Bay home for many years to come."

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said the Tropicana Field site is still the best location for a new stadium for the Rays.

“I wish I could say the latest development with the Rays was surprising. I have always felt the split-season concept was an idea that faced great challenges. As I have said consistently, I believe St. Pete is a full-time city. Tampa Bay is a full-time region. If we are looking at the future of this team, we have to look at the future of this City and this region, and the future is bright. The possibilities on the Trop Site still make it the best location for a new stadium. So now we look forward...”