PITTSFORD, N.Y. — ​Greater Rochester sure does love its plates. The dish has become much more than a late night munchie. Hot sauce or onions on the side, the new Pittsford Hots on South Main Street in the village can plate any combination.

When Tim Parrinello and his wife decided to give owning and operating a small business a try, they went big. The former longtime MCC women’s basketball coach, along with a silent business partner, opened Pittsford Hots last month right next to their tequilaria, BluHorn, that they opened in June 2020.​

"We saw an opportunity here and thought to ourselves, this is an incredible walking village and what a wonderful town and community. The village has been awesome with us and encouraging small businesses. We thought it would be a great place to set up our second location," said Parrinello.

Parrinello bought Henrietta Hots last year. Between the Zweigle’s, Di Paolo’s bread, home fries and mac salad, this crew has got yummy covered.

"If there is the secret ingredient I do not know it," joked Parrinello.

"Salt and pepper, onion powder and garlic salt. Let’s just stop right there," laughed chef Mark Day when asked about the hot sauce.

"It’s not often that you get a chance to open a business on a main street in a beautiful village and we kind of jumped at that and thought this thing could work. We crossed our fingers and hope that we could come out of the pandemic alive and well," said Parrinello.

The hots community is growing. The Parrinello family plans to open Gananda Hots next month.

