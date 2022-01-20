GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pharmacy delivery drivers are rushing to fill orders ahead of another bout of expected winter weather.

Merany Rodriguez is a pharmacy technician and delivery driver for Summit Pharmacy and Surgical Supply in Greensboro. She said last weekend's snow and ice caused headaches throughout the week for her co-workers as they attempted to deliver needed medications to patients.

"They said it was really hard for them to deliver to some streets. They weren't clean, like I said again one of my co-workers did get stuck in the snow," Rodriguez said. "Deliveries had to stop, so today we have a bunch of them to do."

On Thursday, she said their requests for delivery were about double their normal amount due to weather delays and concerns. Their goal is to make sure everyone is home safe with what they need.