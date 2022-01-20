MEBANE, N.C. — A new business plan is helping people put together end of life arrangements to leave their families better prepared.

What You Need To Know The founder of The Guardian's Gift was a caregiver for her father in his final years





The comprehensive book pulls together legal documents, important information and personal stories





The founder says people leaving ex-partners on their will after a divorce is a common mistake

The owner of the business The Guardian's Gift, Dr. Judy Butler, says she got the idea when she was taking care of her father, who had dementia.

"He needed care in a nursing home," Butler said. "And what I found out was that Medicare does not pay for nursing homes. I, like a lot of adult children, thought they did."

Her dad passed in 2018. She said through the red tape and trauma from that experience, she created The Guardian's Gift. It's a way to put together end of life plans.

Butler emphasizes, however, this book is much more than legal documents, passwords and funeral arrangements.

"The stories of the childhood, the stories of high school and college, and career, and military service, all of those things — that's what makes the legacy," Butler said. "So, I help people collect those stories."

The stories, pictures, words of advice, doctors' information, legal documents and instructions are all eventually pulled into one book to be kept safe until the right time.

Butler says with so much uncertainty, it is not too soon to start.

"Don't wait until they are diagnosed with cancer, or some other thing. As we have seen with COVID, we never know what's going to happen, and it comes quickly sometimes," Butler said. "We aren't allowed in the hospital these days. We don't want to be apart from our loved one, but if you're forced to be, at least you can have their story. You can have their documents. You can have things in order."

Butler says a common mistake she sees are wills that have not been updated after a divorce, leaving an ex-partner's name on the document. Going through documents before a crisis can curb these situations.