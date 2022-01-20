CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some auto repair shops in the Tar Heel State are seeing a boost in business amid the winter weather.

What You Need To Know

Gino’s Auto Repair in Charlotte has serviced at least 20 cars in the past week

Co-owner Gino Garagiola says about 30% to 40% of calls have been due to last weekend’s winter storm

Garagiola says some common issues he sees with cars during the winter season include battery problems, coolant leaks and low tire pressure

A lot of cars are coming through this week at Gino’s Auto Repair in Charlotte.

“It’s been very busy,” co-owner Gino Garagiola said.

Garagiola said it’s been a mixed bag of customers calling to see if they can get their car fixed or checked out after last weekend’s snowy and icy weather.

“I would say probably about 30 to 40% of the calls have been due to [last weekend’s] storm,” Garagiola said. “Or wanting something checked on prior [to this weekend].”

Garagiola has been through plenty of sleet, snow and ice working at his family’s shop since the mid-1980s.

“Worked here weekends, we used to be open on Saturdays, worked there on Saturdays,” Garagiola said. “And I just liked cars and said, 'hey I think I’ll choose this as a career.'”

Garagiola and his brother, Tony, took over the business from their father in the early 2000s.

They make sure each customer feels at home, especially when it comes to keeping them safe on the roads.

“The interaction at the counter is like family, essentially,” Garagiola said.

Garagiola says a common issue he sees this time of the year is cars with low tire pressure.

“If you’re not very proactive and you have a tire that’s eight or 10 pounds less that could be a big issue,” Garagiola said.

Another issue he sees is coolant leaks.

“If the [coolant] level is low, we may need to add it,” Garagiola said. “Or we may need to check the system to see if anything is leaking in the coolant system itself.”

Garagiola says he doesn’t mind the winter rush of drivers trying to get their cars fixed in time.

“It means more business for sure,” Garagiola laughed.

He wants drivers to be safe and not wait until the last minute to get their car checked out before a winter storm.

“It seems like everyone waits until the last day or two … which makes it harder,” Garagiola said. “Three or four days would be plenty of time for us to have time to do what we need to do.”

If drivers need to venture out during a winter storm, AAA Carolinas says to make sure the car is stocked with an emergency kit. That includes a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, ice scraper and a first aid kit.

For more winter driving tips, visit AAA Carolinas website.