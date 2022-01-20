OHIO — Meijer is offering its shoppers free delivery on online purchases through Jan. 29.

What You Need To Know Meijer is offering a special delivery promotion in the Midwest



Home delivery orders of more than $35 will have free delivery



The promotion is valid through Jan. 29

The grocery retailer currently is having a special promotion for the Midwest, including Ohio, offering free home delivery to shoppers spending $35 or more.

The promotion is similar to that which many retailers used in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for the homebound or those who wish to not spend time in public when they don’t have to during the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

To qualify for the promotion, orders of $35 or more must be made on the Meijer app or website. The offer will be automatically applied at checkout.

Once the order is made, an employee will select the items in the order to be delivered.

According to the company, the promotion excludes alcohol, tobacco, prescriptions, gift and entertainment cards, prepaid phones and airtime cards, lottery, postage, park and entertainment tickets, prepaid debit cards and reload packs, in-store businesses, Meijer Express locations, licenses, taxes, previous purchases, SIMPLR™ Protection Plans, clearance, bottle deposit and Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup fees.

The promotion lines up with Meijer’s typical pickup policy, which also is free with orders of $35 or more.