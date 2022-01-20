A district attorney in Georgia has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

In a letter, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked Christopher Brasher, chief judge of the county's Superior Court, to impanel a special grand jury, writing that her office "has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions."

Willis wrote that her office has tried to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and some witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate without a subpoena, specifically calling outGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"We have made effort to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and a significant number ofwitnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absenta subpoena requiring their testimony," Willis wrote. "By way of example, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, an essential witness o the investigation, has indicated that he will not participate in an interview or otherwise offer evidence until he is presented with a subpoena by my office."

In her letter, Willis referenced an exchange Raffensperger had with NBC News host Chuck Todd, where the Georgia election official said, "if she wants to interview me, there’s a process for that."

A special grand jury would have the power to subpoena witnesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.