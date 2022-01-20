TAMPA, Fla. — An old, West Tampa cigar factory may be brought back to life, but not as a factory this time.

On Thursday, Tampa's City Council will review an ordinance to zone the property residential, and people who live around the vacant building say they can see the pros, and the cons.

What You Need To Know Group wants to redevelopment old West Tampa cigar factory





Bustillo and Diaz Cigar Factory on North Albany Street in Tampa could become townhomes



Tampa City Council will review an ordinance to zone the property residential

"We are used to it being kind of quiet, but I guess it would be good for the community," Rejeana Anderson has lived near the old Bustillo and Diaz Cigar Factory on North Albany Street in Tampa for a long time, and she said it could be nice to see the building restored.



Developers want to turn it into apartments or condos, and build new townhomes on the property. The old factory is surrounded by single family homes, mostly brick bungalows, and neighbors say it's pretty quiet, which they hope doesn't change.

Neighbors also said they hope the city makes sure the renovations fit the neighborhood as a whole.

"Other people have voiced concerns to make sure it's historically accurate when they do the renovations, that they do justice to the neighborhood, and also in the new construction here, they'll be putting in 10 new townhomes, that's the proposal, that those be compatible also so the fascia reflects the character of the neighborhood," said James Freyvogel.

"It's a beautiful, historic building. It's been here for a long time, unused, so I think it will be nice that it gets used," said Matthew Johnson.

Neighbors did admit this isn't the first time they've been told of plans for the building over the years.

This time, they will be waiting, and watching, to see what City Council decides. ​