MADISON, Wis. — Often times people take for granted what it takes to get the things on shopping lists onto the shelves, but at Metcalfe's, it's a family quest to make it happen.

Since 6 a.m,, Kevin Metcalfe has been stocking the produce department.

"I started in this department 30 years ago, so it's all coming back to me. It''s like riding a bike," Metcalfe said.

Except for these days, there's a lot more variety and the department is about twice the size.

"I started up front moved in to produce," he said.

Because not only has he worked his way up, but Metcalfe co-owns the family business.

"As the day starts you never know what the days going to bring with everything that is going on in our communities with COVID," said Metcalfe.

Like most businesses in Wisconsin, their grocery stores aren't immune to the staffing issues.

"Any given day we are getting five to 10 calls ins," he said. "At this time pre-pandemic, we would probably be around 550 to 600 plus employees, and it's down in the low 400's."

"It's as well-stocked as any other grocery store I have been to and this is my favorite grocery store," said Jan-Ann White.

What does it mean for customers to see the owner rolling up his sleeves?

"It shows they are really caring about their customers and the customer comes first obviously," said White.

"We pitch in and do what we need to do to help when needed," Metcalfe said.

At this family-run grocery chain, there is no job is too big or too small. It's all hands on deck.