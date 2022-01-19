RALEIGH, N.C. — It's happening again. Stores in Raleigh are preparing for winter supplies to sell out after just being restocked.

What You Need To Know

Winter weather is on the way, and Burke Brothers Hardware is restocked on ice melt and firewood

Owner anticipates winter supply prices rising in the coming weeks

Owner recommends getting your supplies before the storm hits

Burke Brothers Hardware owner Jeff Hastings says they came in Sunday to make orders after running out of ice melt and firewood last week.

"It sort of looks bad on our part if we don't have ice melt this week, and we had it last week," Hastings said. "If we don’t have it this week, then we sort of let down their expectations."

Fortunately, it's in stock this week, but Hastings expects it to be out of stock in the next few weeks. Hastings says the supply chain has been an issue for the past six to nine months, and back-to-back storms are not helping.

"It starts to get more expensive and like we just found out that the sleds that we got now, when I go to reorder them next week, the sled prices are going up about 15%,” Hastings explained.

Hastings says batteries are also going fast.

Store owners say waiting until the last minute to purchase supplies for the winter weather is one of the worst mistakes customers make.