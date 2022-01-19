LENOX, Mass. - For the most part, it’s only the major cultural institutions, like museums and theaters, who are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in the Berkshires.

However, that could be changing, as the Tri-Town Boards of Health are set to debate a possible vaccination requirement for restaurants at a meeting coming up next week.

The requirement would apply to the towns of Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge. Lenox Chamber of Commerce executive director Jennifer Nacht said most restaurant owners she’s talked to are against vaccine mandates due to the added challenges it could create for their staff.

“A lot of that has to do with the staffing issue, having to have someone trained to deal with customers that come in and may not have a vaccination card,” said Nacht. “And also I know that a couple of the restaurants have staff that are unvaccinated.”

Whitney Asher, owner of Brava restaurant in Lenox, shares similar concerns about staffing, but doesn’t think a vaccine mandate would drive away many customers.

“It might actually make people feel a little more comfortable about coming out,” said Asher. “I have had customers ask if we were requiring vaccines for indoor dining already.”

A group of restaurant owners met with board of health members last week to give their opinions, but Asher said the final decision should be made solely by the boards.

“I think it should be doctors and scientists who are making that call,” said Asher. “The board of health never asked us what the proper temperature was to keep food that might spoil, they just told us.”

The virtual meeting is set for next Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., and information on how to join can be found on any of the three towns’ websites.