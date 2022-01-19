MILWAUKEE — The need is high for employees in the service industry. It is leading many employers to find new ways to attract talent.

At Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee, the business is seeking to hire around 150 people, most for full time positions.

Potawatomi is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus for most roles and a $3,000 hiring bonus for very high-need positions. Those in charge of hiring for the casino, like Doreen Shaffer, say its an important recruiting tool.

“The reasoning behind the sign-on bonus is really just to show applicants that we have the need, we have several positions open, and really wanted to draw people in to put in an application here at Potawatomi," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said food and beverage employees are in highest demand, along with security personnel and casino hosts.

Potawatomi hosts monthly job fairs at the casino. The next one will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Feb. 3.

To learn more about the jobs available with Potawatomi, visit their hiring website.