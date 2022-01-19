WINTER PARK, Fla. — Software engineering students at Full Sail University are helping build a 3D printed racecar as their final project.

What You Need To Know Full Sail software engineering students helping build 3D printed F1 racecar



Project has taken more than 3,000 3D printing hours so far



The F1 racecar will act as simulator, mimicking the feeling of speeding on a racetrack

Pat Starace, the course director for the simulation and visualization degree program, began the project about five months ago. He says the project has taken more than 3,000 3D printing hours so far.

The F1 racecar will act as a simulator and it will go on a motion base with a video screen in front, where the rider can feel the sensation of driving 200 mph.

“Surge like you put your brakes on, sway like you’re going around a corner — you take all those movements and you mix them together and you get the type of motion that you’d expect to feel,” Starace said.

Starace hopes to have the racecar completed by June.

The longterm project builds on students’ software and hardware skills. Students pick up where others left off, just like they would at a job.

Starace believes there are opportunities for racecar teams to use aspects of his prototype in their driver training.