DELAWARE, Ohio — Delaware Hayes High School Graduate TD Rider had spent the past five years in Florida selling cars, deep-sea fishing and dabbling in southern recipes.

In the last year, he discovered an opportunity to return home and start his own business when two buildings opened up in downtown Delaware.

“I knew I could do it. I definitely had some people who said, 'you'll never do this,' or 'you couldn't do this.' Every day it makes me smile knowing that we did it,” said new Delaware business owner TD Rider.

But the journey getting to this point wasn't easy. Sadly for the Rider family, things took an unexpected turn last May when his mother Kelly, a long-time Delaware teacher, lost her 14-year battle with brain cancer.

“She actually came down to visit me and three weeks later when she was back, she was gone. As I was starting to learn about these restaurants that were available. Immediately, it wasn't even a blink that I knew that's what I wanted to name it. Reminds us of all the cool adventures we've been on,” said Rider.

While Kelly's Island Kitchen offers various southern-inspired fish and seafood, Rider's conjoined restaurant Queso Fuego features Tex-Mex dishes.

Rider said he's proud to be part of downtown Delaware's growth as a foodie destination.

“It's getting a lot of attention from local magazines as well too, and a lot of online traction as well too. So people are starting to, instead of going away from Delaware, people are starting to come to Delaware,” said Rider.

Rider said that's a big change from when he left town just five years ago.

He said the reception from the local community has been overwhelming, and deep down, he knows his mom is looking down from above with a smile.

“The first night we were open on the other side, they knew it was going to be a really big hit. She's watching over us and cheering us on the whole way,” said Rider.