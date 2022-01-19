Senate Democrats and Republicans took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to debate voting rights legislation — and potential rule changes in order to get election reform across the finish line.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that if Republicans filibuster the bill, they will put forward a change to the Senate rules that would enact a “talking filibuster” and allow Democrats to pass the bill with a simple majority after debate



The effort appears likely to fail, as Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona oppose filibuster changes, but it would force lawmakers to cast difficult votes ahead of the 2022 midterm elections



Tuesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., laid out the path forward on the chamber’s consideration of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a House-passed bill that combines two major election reform measures supported by every Democrat in Congress.

Schumer said that if Republicans filibuster the bill, they will put forward a change to the Senate rules that would enact a “talking filibuster” that would allow GOP Senators to block the bill as long as they can physically hold the floor — but after debate,they could pass the bill with a simple majority, instead of the 60-vote legislative filibuster threshold.

"If the Senate cannot protect the right to vote, which is the cornerstone of our democracy, then the Senate rules must be reformed," Schumer said.

The effort appears likely to fail, as Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both moderate Democrats, are still opposed to filibuster changes. And with a 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats don’t appear to have the votes to change the Senate’s rules.

But it could force an important vote for Schumer and Democrats: Putting Republicans, and moderates, on the record on difficult votes, with the crucial 2022 midterm elections right around the corner.

"Absent a bill, the best you can do as Senate Majority Leader is put people on the record," Casey Burgat, who heads the legislative affairs program at The George Washington University, said in an interview with Spectrum News.

Schumer did get a win, however, in the form of Arizona's other Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who came out in support of the rules change to pass voting rights.

"If campaign finance and voting rights reforms are blocked again this week, I will support the proposed changes to pass them with a majority vote," Kelly wrote in a statement. "Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction."

“Senate Democrats are under no illusion that we face difficult odds,” Schumer admitted on Tuesday. “But I want to be clear: When this chamber confronts a question this important — one so vital to our country, so vital to our ideals, so vital to the future of our democracy — you don’t slide it off the table and say 'never mind.’"

“Republicans choose to continue their filibuster of voting rights legislation, we must consider — and vote on — the rule changes that are appropriate and necessary to restore the Senate and make voting rights legislation possible,” the majority leader added.

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday accused Democrats of attempting to “use fear and panic to smash the Senate, silence millions of Americans, and seize control of our democracy.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the lawmakers who crafted the Freedom to Vote Act, attempted to refute the GOP claims that Democrats are manufacturing a crisis on voting rights.

"The voters, they know it's real," Klobuchar said.

McConnell called the filibuster “a central Senate tradition” and “the indispensable feature of our institution.”

“It makes the Senate serve its founding purpose: Forging compromise, cooling passions, and ensuring new laws earn broad support from a cross-section of our country,” McConnell said. “The Senate is not supposed to be a duplicate House of Representatives with fewer members and fancier desks. This body is not supposed to amplify huge swings in federal law with every election. It exists to slow those swings and bring stability.”

McConnell warned of a so-called “nuclear winter” in the Senate if Democrats weaken the filibuster: “Killing the legislative filibuster would hugely damage the Senate, but doing so by nuking the rules would destroy the Senate.”

It should be noted that McConnell and Senate Republicans utilized the nuclear option to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in 2017 with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote legislative threshold, though Senate Democrats were the first to subvert the filibuster for presidential appointments (save for Supreme Court nominees) in 2013 when the GOP filibustered multiple nominees of then-President Barak Obama.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the no. 2 Republican in the Senate, said that if Republicans retake the chamber, they will not change the filibuster rules, citing the 34 times former President Donald Trump urged them to do so – unless Democrats do.

"We're not gonna do it, not if you don't," Thune said. "If you do, sure. Then it's all bets are off," saying that the Senate would become the House of Representatives if the filibuster is eliminated.

The combined voting rights bill contains the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, two bills that have passed the House but were blocked by Senate Republicans.

The sweeping Freedom to Vote Act, which carries the crucial backing of moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, would make Election Day a national holiday, create a national standard for voter identification, crack down on long voting lines at polling places, expand mail-in voting and mandate states offer a minimum number of days for early voting. It would also outlaw partisan gerrymandering of resdistricting maps, overhaul campaign finance reform and make it a federal crime to harass or threaten election officials.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would update and restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was gutted by the Supreme Court in separate decisions in 2013 and 2021. That bill was initially supported by every Senate Democrat and one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Action on the bill comes as 19 states nationwide, largely with GOP-led statehouses, have enacted 34 laws that restrict access to the ballot box in the last year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Senators spoke to a largely full chamber on Wednesday afternoon, a rare sight for floor speeches. Nearly every Senate Democrat, including Sinema and Manchin, was in attendance, though a large contingent of Republican senators were missing.

A number of lawmakers invoked the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in their remarks about the importance of voting rights.

"We came dangerously close to to the kind of anti-democratic and authoritarian behavior that the United States has long decried of other nations," Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said, before appearing to take a shot at Republicans, as well as, perhaps, some members of his own party: "History will not be kind to the colleagues of mine who stand in the way of democracy."

Washington Sen. Patty Murray noted that Republicans stepped aside to allow Democrats to pass an increase to the debt limit without GOP support last month, and noted that the Senate needs to change its procedures.

"I think it’s past time that we reform the filibuster to make sure the world’s greatest deliberative body actually deliberates the issues and challenges facing the American people," Murray said. "Because today, Senate procedure too often keeps us from that kind of deliberation."

Montana Sen. Jon Tester also made the point that the Senate needs to change its procedures by noting that the body has become "incredibly dysfunctional" in his time in Congress.

"I think the problem is we’ve gotten lazy," Tester said, adding that if Senators want to block bills, they need to step up and defend their positions.

"The last place I want to be is on the floor of the United States Senate trying to justify my position — I mean that’s a lot of work," Tester said. "Takes time. Takes effort. We’ve got to be forcing people to do that."

A talking filibuster, Tester said, "isn’t nuking the body, it’s not destroying the United States Senate."

A number of retired Democratic senators, many of them moderates, agreed with their former colleagues, releasing a statement calling for rules reform in the chamber in order to pass voting rights legislation.

"The filibuster was shaped to protect the voices of the minority in the Senate and on occasion has promoted debate and advanced compromise," the group of lawmakers, which includes former Majority Leader Tom Daschle, North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Colorado Sen. Mark Udall, wrote. "But it has also been abused by minorities of senators of both parties to block civil rights, anti-lynching, and voting rights legislation over the years. We can all agree that our country is better off for having overcome the opposition to those bills. Unfortunately, the chamber has proven that it is incapable of rising to the occasion today because of a minority aided time and again by the filibuster."

"With legislation like the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act languishing in the Senate, there is little doubt that our democracy is being tested again," they concluded. It’s time for rules reform that will restore a functional United States Senate. Our democracy cannot wait another day."

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the only Republican to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, called for a bipartisan compromise on voting rights legislation, and even endorsed reforming the Electoral Count Act.

“I do believe this Senate should pass a reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act,” she said. “But I also believe that it must be a bipartisan effort."

Citing the success of bipartisan negotiations on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Murkowski said that "nobody believed we would be successful with that" and challenged her colleagues to "prove them wrong" on voting rights legislation.

"Elections and voting rights are so important, we understand that," she said. "Let's commit to resolving the issues that divide us, that will not only help bring this Congress closer together, but that just possibly, just hopefully ... can help heal this country, because that's what we need right now."