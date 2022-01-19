CINCINNATI — It was a historic weekend in Cincinnati after the Bengals won its first playoff game in 31 years. This playoff run has not only meant a lot to fans, but also to business owners in the area.

What You Need To Know Means Cameron owns BlaCkOWned, a clothing store in downtown Cincinnati



Last season, BlaCkOWned started a collaboration with the Bengals, making apparel for fans



This season, high-profile players like Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have worn BlaCkOWned apparel



Players wearing the clothing means a big boost for the small business

Means Cameron has been a Bengals fan since he was a kid.

“Look at this. So this is the last play of the game. We intercepted it and it went crazy in the stadium. Look at my guy that’s with me!”

Now, as a business owner, this win means even more. Cameron owns BlaCkOWned — a clothing store in downtown Cincinnati. Cameron recently collaborated with the Bengals to create fan gear, which has brought in a lot of business.

“This collab has widened our customer base because we’ve been able to tap into the Bengals following and just people who just love Cincinnati," Cameron said.

But lately, the collaboration has boomed thanks to a few well-known players sporting some BlaCkOWned apparel.

“My boy Ja’Marr Chase showed up to the game rocking his BlaCkOWned," Cameron said.

Quarterback Joe Burrow even wore BlaCkOWned Bengals bomber jacket to a game and in the post-game press conference.

“There’s no cooler quarterback in the NFL," Cameron said. “Not only is he a No. 1 pick, he’s also a white NFL quarterback. So for him to be able to wear the BlaCKOWNed brand, proudly too, says a lot about where we’re going, says a lot about where we come, right?”

Cameron has seen such a jump in sales that he’s even outgrowing his current space. But he doesn’t mind because it means more eyes on his business.

“That interaction is so important for small businesses like ours because these guys have the world watching," he said.

Which has brought in a lot of new customers. Fans making sure they have the jacket Joe Burrow sports

“I heard about the bomber [jacket] through Joe Burrow. I saw it in the interview," Bengal fan Josh Garber said. "I’ve known BlaCkOWned for a while through the city.”

And packing it for the road for the next game in Nashville.

“I like the way it fits," Garber said. "I like the way it looks. It’s real nice.”