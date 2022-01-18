WORCESTER, Mass. - Come summertime Worcester's City Manager says Union Station will be fully leased.

The station currently houses the state's Cannabis Control Commission, a Worcester Police Dept. precinct and Luciano's Restaurant. Future additions include the Worcester Regional Food Hub, Shabby Gourmet Juices in the station's café space and 961 Restaurant and Lounge in the station's second restaurant space.

The 961 Restaurant and Lounge will serve Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine.

City Manager Ed Augustus says Union Station is humming and will continue to do so once the restaurant opens its doors.

"If you think about, Union Station, it really is at the focal point of the Canal District, downtown and Shrewsbury Street, which are three vibrant areas within the city," Augustus said in an interview on Tuesday. "And being just right dead center in the middle of all of that, I think is a great benefit to a restaurant operator. And then having tenants in the building, having workers in the building, as well as the commuters in and out, that foot traffic helps support some of the retail coming back."

As Spectrum News 1 reported last week, new Food Hub location will have a retail store, an event space for classes and allow them to help build start-up companies.

Augustus says they will also be able to add more trains to and from Boston once the center platform is complete. Construction on the $45 million Union Station improvement project is set to start this spring.