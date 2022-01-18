The government website to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests went live on Tuesday ahead of its official launch on Wednesday morning, a soft rollout to “address troubleshooting,” a White House official told Spectrum News.

Late Tuesday morning, an order form appeared on the U.S. Postal Service website for the free tests, as well as a link on the new federal site, COVIDtests.gov. The order form asks for your full name, shipping address and email for a confirmation.

The tests are free and will ship for free.

A White House official told Spectrum News in a statement that the site was launched in its “beta phase,” meaning the website “is operating at limited capacity ahead of its official launch,” the official explained.

The beta launch is “standard practice to address troubleshooting and ensure as smooth of an official launch tomorrow as possible,” they continued.

The official site is expected to launch mid-morning on Wednesday, per the official.

Tests are limited to four per residential address only, and once tests are ordered to an address, users who try to place an additional order will see a message that says “At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address.”

The tests are expected to ship in “late January,” the site says, and they’re expected to take 7 to 12 days to reach households via First Class Mail.

You can visit the order form on usps.com here.