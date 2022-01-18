CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to leave the restaurant industry.

What You Need To Know

A Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows nearly 7% of food service workers quit their job in August, the most since December 2000

Justin Hudson is leaving the industry to become a mortgage loan originator

Hudson was a chef for 15 years

Justin Hudson spends three nights a week in an industrial kitchen, cooking and packing snacks for a start-up company in Charlotte.

“I’m usually in here for anywhere between five and eight hours a day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Hudson said.

Hudson has been a chef for 15 years. He’s working there part-time before he begins a new job as a mortgage loan originator. His friend helped convince him to switch careers about four months ago while he was working at a kitchen in Wisconsin.

“I had a job opportunity there that fell through, and when that happened, I was like you know what, I’m ready to turn 30,” Hudson said. “Fifteen years in the food industry, I don’t really have anything to show for it … so let’s go try this out.”

He’s one of many people voluntarily leaving their profession during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, the U.S. Labor Department reported a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs; many worked at restaurants.

“It made it a lot more difficult to work in kitchens,” Hudson said. “We were understaffed, still feel like we were underpaid and conditions were worse.”

Hudson grew up loving to cook for his family. He still carries an apron with his name on it given to him by a home economics teacher who inspired him to become a chef.

“She made me this as a graduation present,” Hudson said. “I’ve thrown it on at every kitchen that I’ve ever worked in at some point as a little throwback to my roots and where it all began.”

Hudson is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte. He’s worked in kitchens across the world including a stint cooking for researchers at a base in Antarctica.

“Even if you’re just a humble cook flipping eggs down there for scientists, you’re there supporting them so they can discover the secrets of our planet,” Hudson said.

Besides helping out at the bakery, Hudson also rideshares in the meantime for extra cash.

“I have no regrets leaving, but I have no foul taste in my mouth for the [food service] industry that I’m leaving behind,” Hudson said.

As he gets ready to leave the kitchen and head behind the desk, Hudson is hopeful for his next life chapter.

“I have something to be excited about again,” Hudson said. “So, I’m happier because I have that excitement again, that newfound passion to do something new and learn a new career.”

Hudson starts his new job at the end of January. He says it’s mainly commissioned-based, but his base salary will be more than what he made working in the kitchen.