ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — In the span of just a few minutes Chris Zirbel went over orders with a pair of sales representatives stopping at Ridgeview Liquor.

He’s making sure his store is stocked ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend. That's thanks to the Packers earning home field advantage through the NFL playoffs.

“We just ramping up, getting our orders all ready so the shelves are stocked as well as possible,” Zirbel said.

He owns Ridgeview Liquor, a store just blocks away from Lambeau Field. Saturday’s game is expected to bring in a healthy chunk of business.

“We plan on doing nearly double the sales of what we normally would,” Zirbel said. “Normally it would be a slow time of year, or the slowest time of year, unless this happens. And this is happening.”

For some businesses, like Ticket King, preparations for Saturday’s game got underway Sunday night once it was clear who, and when, the Packers would play.

“Once people knew exactly the time and the opponent, the online sales were great,” said manager Travis Loftus. “Then we came in on Monday and we continued to sell a bunch of tickets. That’s when a lot of the season ticket holders started selling their tickets that we normally deal with.”

It’s been tickets in and tickets out though the first part of the week, he said.

That’s quite the change from a year ago when the pandemic limited the number of people in Lambeau Field.

“It’s definitely a nice compared to last year with COVID and not having any fans,” Loftus said. “It’s a good busy.”

Each Packers home game has a roughly $15 million economic impact on the green bay area, according to Discover Green Bay.

Zirbel and Loftus say if if the Packers win this weekend excitement, and spending, will only grow next week.

“There will be a lot of people who will come into the area who aren’t necessarily going to go to the game. They just want to be in the area,” Zirbel said. “When they’re moving around they’re spending money, whether it’s here or at the restaurants, it’ll be good for the whole area.”