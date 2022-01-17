TAMPA, Fla. — UPS drivers across the country are signing a petition to have the organization declare Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday by next year.

Hector Medina has walked into the same job for 25 years but this Monday is different.

“We want UPS to recognize the importance of MLK,” Medina told Spectrum Bay News 9's Katya Guillaume.

With his partner Sue and other volunteers, he's joining the national fight to make that happen

Greeting other UPS employees as they walk into work, he said, “Good morning. We are collecting signatures to make Martin Luther King Jr. a paid holiday at UPS.”

Right now, MLK Day is like any other Monday at the office.

“I think it’s a long time coming," this New York native said.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to UPS headquarters about this campaign and they responded with a statement saying in part:

“UPS celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., while also meeting the needs of our customers by delivering vaccines, life-saving medications, and other essential goods that are needed by consumers and businesses. Our employees are vital to this effort, and we have a long history of collaboration with the Teamsters to meet our employees’ needs.”

Medina responded to their statement by saying, “It’s a little hurtful, I feel like that’s a pretty broad statement. Are we really celebrating a holiday if nothing's getting accomplished?”

He said it’s not about the money, but about having the option to take the day off and celebrate what Dr. King sacrificed his life for.

“Yes, UPS is a very diverse company," he added, "But this is more than that. You know, MLK has always inspired me not to just fight for what I believe in but more importantly to make me a better me.”

He’s hoping the change will take into effect by this time next year.

