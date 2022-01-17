MILWAUKEE— New data out Monday in Wisconsin showed what the Wisconsin REALTORS Association called a "strong December sales result in a record year for Wisconsin housing."

"There are a number of reasons behind that but a primary reason is that we have very low mortgage rates," Dr. David Clark, a professor of economics at Marquette University and an economist with the Wisconsin REALTORS Association, told Spectrum News 1 on Monday. "You can buy a lot of house given the current credit conditions."

Beyond 2021 being a record year for home sales across the Badger State with statewide sales up by .7% from 2020, the average price of a home also climbed by more than 9% percent now to $240,000.

"We suspect that demand will continue to be strong," Dr. Clark added. "Prices have been going up at a relatively healthy clip, and that's primarily because when we have strong demand and relatively limited supply, that puts pretty strong upward pressure on prices and that's what we've been seeing."

You can watch the entire interview above.