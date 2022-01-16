CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio nonprofit is banking on a collaboration between dozens of area organizations to help secure millions of dollars in federal funding for the region.

What You Need To Know The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) is a Cleveland-based nonprofit that supports manufacturers MAGNET is a finalist for a federal grant of as much as $75 million Funds would support projects planned across northeast Ohio

“I really think that Cleveland is special, northeast Ohio is special, and that when we work together, that’s when amazing things happen,” said Ethan Karp, CEO of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET).

MAGNET is spearheading the application process for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant through the Economic Development Agency. They were awarded $500,000 through the first phase of the grant selection process and are now a finalist for receiving as much as $75 million.

“We, in many ways in northeast Ohio, are the supply chain of America,” Karp said. “We produce pieces and parts for everything.”

The application presented by MAGNET focuses on eight areas and includes proposals and plans to increase diversity in the manufacturing workforce, creating a battery test facility for electric vehicles in Youngstown and technological improvements to the Port of Cleveland.

“Fifty percent of our economy is dependent upon thousands of small manufacturers,” Karp said. “And those thousands of manufacturers? They’re not bound by city borders.”

The vision is being made a reality through a collaboration with dozens of organizations spanning the region to boost the entire area’s economy.

“Companies, private industry especially, universities, governments, they all need to work together to make each of these projects happen,” Karp said.

Out of the 60 finalists, 30 will receive the five-year grant. The winners will be announced toward the end of 2022, he said.

“This is a shot of adrenaline to say northeast Ohio has some really great assets and we’re gonna bring them to life,” Karp said.

Win or lose, Karp said the group’s goal is to bring each of the projects to life through fundraising.

“That’s what manufacturers do,” he said. “They make stuff and every single year they’re making it better. They’re making it better for you and for me because of the money they bring into the region that supports one out of every two jobs.”