WORCESTER, Mass. - A six-acre parcel of land near the Worcester Regional Airport is up for sale and the City of Worcester is accepting bids for the property until next week.

A request for proposals for the land at 146 Goddard Memorial Drive was released in early December and must be submitted by Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

The land is across the way from the TJ Maxx distribution center and near the Worcester State University satellite parking lot.

The goal of the city is to sell the property to help expand the tax base and hopefully create jobs in the future.

Since the land is near the airport, development on the property may be limited due to FAA height restrictions.