MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin couples are opting for smaller, more personalized ceremonies in 2022 and beyond.

The pandemic had a huge impact on weddings. In 2020, lots of ceremonies were canceled or delayed. In 2021, many people had smaller celebrations.

For 2022, vendors said they’re seeing couples make smaller, more personalized weddings as "Plan As."

WedPlan is being held this weekend, Jan. 15 - 16, in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center.

Tiffany Messenger owns Lily’s Magical Treats. They make specialty cotton candy.

“I get to play with sugar all day. It’s a lot of fun,” Messenger said. “And it’s a great way to use my creativity.”

She’s noticed more people opting for unique touches like cotton candy.

“A lot more little details,” she said. “Instead of a big wedding with lots of stuff, they’re kind of going for the little details to add something special.”

Lindsay Wehmeyer owns Canndigenous, Wisconsin’s first indigenous-owned cannabis company. She’s showing at WedPlan, offering up “bud-tending” services.

“It’s definitely been head-turning today at the show,” she laughed.

She supplies legal CBD products like joints at events.

“We bring cannabis that's legal; it's less than 3% THC,” she said. “This is all organically grown in Cambridge, Wisconsin.”

She’s seeing more couples choose smaller ceremonies, for safety reasons while the pandemic continues. But making that their Plan A means they also get to be more creative.

“People are spending more money on like, the little things,” Wehmeyer said. “Because you aren't having these huge weddings with 100 people, it's more of a smaller event. So you get this kind of boutique experience.”

People are utilizing vendors who can custom-make things just for them.

“We have the bride strain; we have the groom strain; we have custom pre-rolls,” Wehmeyer said. “Each spouse has their own strain, just like each spouse would have like a signature cocktail.”

The WedPlan show continues Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.