COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Authorities say a man has taken hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Fort Worth, during Saturday morning worship services.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said, and authorities weren’t certain how many people were in the synagogue.

“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the service was being livestreamed on Facebook at the time of the incident, which is ongoing. At this time, the paper reports, it is unclear if anyone is injured and whether the hostage taker is armed.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, at points during the live stream, a man who seemed angry was heard rambling about religion. An apparent negotion between the hostage-taker and police was reported.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.

The man repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was armed.

It wasn’t clear how many people were in the building in Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

