WORCESTER, Mass. - Construction on the $45 million Union Station improvement project is set to start this spring.

The MBTA's project overview was presented Friday morning to the Worcester Redevelopment Authority.

The project is expected to be completed in two years and will include accessibility upgrades, a new 800 ft. platform and a pedestrian bridge from the MBTA parking lot located on Shrewsbury Street.

The project aims to increase capacity at Union Station, improve safety and allow two trains to station at the same time.

A temporary platform will be put in place soon so crews can begin site work and prepare for construction of the new platform.

For more information on Union Station's improvements, click here.