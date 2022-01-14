CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every day, more than 100 people are moving to the Queen City and calling it home, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

With so many new faces, a local tour company is offereing a way people can learn about the city.

The Funny Bus is on its seventh season now in the Queen City, and the owners say about half of their customers are people who aren’t from Charlotte.

Professional laugh maker JJ Johnson is one of the many comedians leading the tours.

He says navigating the growth of the city has been a learning curve. As the population grows, so do the sights and scenes of the city.

“It takes a little work because so many things change, and I try to stay on top of new information in Uptown,” he said. "Sometimes, something that was there is not there anymore, and I have to find out what it is that they are doing.”

The owners of the bus, Lisa Schnurr and Kevin Anderson, say laughter is important as we continue to navigate the pandemic.

"People were really needing some laughter in their lives and even now, so it’s been really great,” Schnurr said. "We have been really blessed — we have an amazing team that helps run the tours and people are ready for it.”

The Funny Bus runs all year long and you can check out their schedule and book tickets online.