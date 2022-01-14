WORCESTER, Mass. - There are nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital calling for the decertification of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

"I had no other option," Richard Avola said.

Avola was brought in as a replacement nurse in August. He isn't a member of the MNA, but still has to pay union fees. Even though the strike is over and the hospital and the MNA have reached an agreement, Avola said he wants nurses at the hospital to cut ties with the union.

"People want change," Avola said. "They want change for our patients."

Hundreds of nurses held a more than 300-day strike pushing for safer staffing levels and conditions.​ Avola said the MNA failed the nurses by not securing the environment they asked for before the strike.

"If the hospital is having all these issues, is it not the MNA to blame?," Avola said. "Were they ineffective in leading the nurses to an environment they are saying shouldn't have been fair but wasn't?"

​Avola said nearly 300 other nurses agree with him and have signed a petition to decertify the MNA at the hospital.

"If your mother were to show up at that hospital and I already had four patients, you would want me to take a fifth patient to care for your mother," he said. "That is how nurses who signed the petition feel."

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is supporting the decertification election.​

The MNA has represented nurses at Saint Vincent for more than 20 years and said in a statement, "Nurses brought in to cover patients during the strike, who are funded and spurred by a well-known, corporate-backed, anti-union organization, have called for a vote to decertify."

The union added it’s confident they’ll defeat the effort.

Avola said if the MNA is removed, nurses will be able to better work with the hospital. "Do we want to keep the MNA and continue that same behavior?" Avola said. "Or do we want the opportunity for the nurses to represent themselves with the hospital and move forward as a collective group with same focus."

Avola said the election is private and encourages all nurses to vote honestly. "Nobody but you will know if you voted or how you voted," he said. "Change is scary, but I don't think things can get worse as they currently are."

Ballots to vote on the decertification will be sent to all Saint Vincent nurses on Feb. 4. Avola said if the vote passes, legally, the nurses at the hospital will have to go one year without union representation.

The MNA called the process an unwelcome distraction when their focus is on resuming patient care.