For months, several Central Florida business with more than 100 employees have not wanted to discuss President Joe Biden's proposed vaccine and testing mandate for large businesses. Many have said they wanted to see what the decision would ultimately be before commenting.

What You Need To Know The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses could not go into effect



Daytona Beach car dealership owner Randy Dye said he wasn't sure what to think when the rule was first proposed



While the decision on mandates for businesses like his has been made, Dye plans to continue working to keep his staff and customers safe during the pandemic

Nearly every business has been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years in one way or another. Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram owner Randy Dye said COVID hasn't been like anything the auto industry has seen before.

“When you talk about shortages and supply chain, those are nothing compared to the issues of people," Dye said. "That one is one that I take very seriously.”

At his dealership Randy Dye has 130 employees. He said nearly 75% of them are vaccinated.

In September of last year when Biden announced a proposed mandate for companies like Dye’s to have a testing or vaccine mandate, he admits he wasn’t sure what to do.

“It was really information at that time," Dye said. "OK, explain how that rolls out, there were a lot more questions in that initial roll out than there was answers.”

Throughout the fall, while the White House tried to set guidelines, in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed laws to oppose the proposed mandates.

“I didn’t feel like we were a ping pong ball," Dye said. "We were really just trying to figure out — the No. 1 thing for us is we had to keep our customers safe and employees safe.”

Over the past two years, new information regarding the virus and pandemic has constantly evolved, which is why Dye believes the decision on mandates has been made for now. But, he also acknowledged his mission to keep anyone who comes in and out of his business safe will not stop.

When asked about Thursday’s defeat at the White House daily briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration will continue to “do hard things, try hard things and keep at it.”

While Thursday's decision by the Supreme Court blocks mandates for large businesses, it allowed mandates to go forward for employees at federally funded health care facilities.