HIRAM, Ohio — With the right ingredients and a little bit of love, the employees at Maggie's & More, like Kayla Bennett, can make the perfect cup of coffee.

What You Need To Know Maggie's & More provides meaningful jobs for people with disabilites



They opened just over two years ago



The "more" in the shop's name stands for meaningful opportunities reaching everyone and the customers of this donut shop certainly get more when they stop in.

"I can brighten their day with my smile,” Bennett said.

Abra Schweickert is the owner of this unique shop located in Hiram.

"I wanted to buy the business is because I teach special needs individuals," Schweickert said. "I was finding as they were aging out of the system that there wasn’t meaningful opportunities for a future.”

In the two-and-a half years that she has owned the shop, Schweickert has gained nearly 20 employees with varying disabilities.

Maggie's also serves as a job site three days a week for Hudson High School students with disabilities who are about to graduate.

"With varying disabilities from Down syndrome to some autism," she explained. "We have individuals with lack of communication who use communication boards.”

It is not just the employees who benefit from this place, but the community does as well.

"I can tell some funny jokes to our customers, to make them laugh" Bennett said. "I have a very bubbly personality."

So if you’re in the Hiram area, stop by Maggie's for a bite and some conversation.