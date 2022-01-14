MILWAUKEE — Thanks to a $40,000 donation from the Green Bay Packers and American Family Insurance, six businesses at Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee will not have to pay rent for six months.

ThE donation will benefit CTRL C, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Hello Beautiful, Salon Lavish, Rise and Grind Café and Underground Makers Market.

Owner of Rise and Grind Café, Baboonie Tatum, said this donation is going to help them hang on to their staff in a time where they’re trying to recover from the pandemic. She said this was the most unexpected surprise.

“I did not expect this at all,” said Tatum. “When they told us to be on the Zoom, I thought we were going to get some tickets.”

Tatum said says there aren’t enough words to express her gratitude.

“At this time it was such a need for the community and the other businesses,” she said. “We are so grateful.”

Angela Chapman is a barista with the café and said she’s grateful to be working alongside people who have a passion for serving the community.

“It’s a struggle ever since the pandemic hit, so it’s a blessing to see that we got people out here like that who help small black owned businesses,” said Chapman.

Building manager at Sherman Phoenix, Christal Shipp, said this donation gave the businesses a much needed boost to start the new year.

“It definitely gave us a little bit of encouragement and inspiration to keep pushing,” said Shipp. “It also gives us a chance to literally continue to do what we love to do and thats meet people, build relationships and be a pillar in the community.”

Shipp said all of the businesses have expressed immense gratitude. As for Tatum, she said she is hoping one day she can be on the giving end and is hopeful that the café will get to stick around in the Milwaukee community for years to come.