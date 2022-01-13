DURHAM, N.C. — Winter weather is predicted to hit from the mountains across the Piedmont this weekend. Hardware store owners say it's best to get your supplies now before the storm even starts.

What You Need To Know



All signs point to a big winter storm hitting across North Carolina this weekend



Areas like Asheville and Boone could see a foot or more of snow



Staff at Durham store Public Hardware Inc. says it's best to get shovels, ice melt and supplies before the snow even starts

Public Hardware Inc. manager Lauren Rathbone says getting supplies days in advance is key to being prepared.

"If you don't prepare ... it's going to happen and if you do prepare, nothing happens," Rathbone said when talking about winter weather.

Her family has owned and operated Public Hardware since 1924. The store sells everything from shovels to sleds to ice melt. Rathbone says during the 2002 ice storm they were one of the only businesses open.

“Our parking lot literally looked like we were giving away free stuff," Rathbone said — that was because everyone waited until the last minute to get supplies.

She recommends stocking up while you can, because it's better to prepare than under-prepare.

Their store is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Rathbone says they will extend hours this weekend if the weather gets bad and suggests customers check their social media for updates.