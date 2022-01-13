HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Nearly two years into the pandemic, Tony DuBois and the Orange County ABC Board and stores have an understanding that things are always changing.

In terms of sales, things are looking good.

“Sales have been going up a lot. I mean they’re up 50% two years ago, and then this year they’re up about 20, 25% for retail,” general manager DuBois said. “Now that the restaurants are open, those sales are going up as well.”

What You Need To Know

Sales are up in ABC stores

Several counties have had to close stores or shorten hours

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to more employees calling out sick

They’ve been able to bring in new staff to help handle the increased sales. The larger pool of employees turned out to help in other areas.

The easily spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 has hurt businesses across the state, with employees needing sick time after testing positive.

“You could have weeks where nobody calls in sick, and you could have days where five people call in sick, and you just have to adjust,” DuBois said.

DuBois says the willingness of employees to step in for each other has been a huge help. Without it, they would find themselves in the spot that many other county ABC boards have.

Counties like Wake and Chatham have limited hours in some stores. Wilson County had to close a store, temporarily, to staff others.

DuBois knows, however, nothing is for sure in Orange County.

“Fingers crossed, knocking on wood of course. The whole time I’m saying this I’m just going, tomorrow that will change, but that’s just the reality of everything right now is everything changes every day,” DuBois said.

Even if things change tomorrow, and they need to adjust, there are plenty of examples in retail across the state of how to do so safely.

“Harris Teeter reduced their hours, and other ABC boards have done that too.” DuBois said. “I think we’re just all in the same boat from a customer service standpoint. You know we just want to remain open and be as regular as we possibly can be.”