The Portland International Jetport will close its primary runway for rehabilitation work for about two months this spring, diverting traffic to its secondary runway and changing air traffic patterns.

The Jetport announced in a press release that the project will run from April 18 to June 13 and will also include a complete overnight closure of the airport to fixed-wing aircraft from 10:30 p.m. to 5:45 a.m. May 16 to June 13.

During the 56-day project, all air traffic in and out of the airport will be diverted to the facility’s secondary north-south runway, resulting in “a significant change in air traffic over Portland, South Portland, Scarborough and Westbrook.”

“We recognize that for eight weeks this spring we will be impacting many neighbors that don’t normally have air traffic over their homes,” Jetport director Paul Bradbury said. “We wanted to start the new year beginning to communicate to those communities and will continue to do so frequently through the end of the project in June.”

The “once in 15 year rehabilitation” involves “milling and overlaying” the runway and upgrading its lighting to LEDs, to extend lifespan and keep the airport running for another 15 to 20 years. The project will cost $13.7 million, funded with state and federal airline taxes and fees.