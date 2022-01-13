The local Syracuse donut shop "Glazed & Confused" is honoring the beloved actress Betty White, celebrating her life and honoring her last wishes with a tribute specialty donut.

The shop is always trying to find ways to partner with non-profits to give back to the community. With the question "How can we give back to start the year," owner Paul Valenti was inspired by the passing of White.

Once you take a bite into the Betty White donut, not only will you taste the sweet vanilla, but the crunch of the animal cracker, representing her love for animals.

"When the community supports us as the way they do and just to be able to do our part just means a ton to me and our staff,"said Valenti.

Glazed & Confused is running the special donut until Sunday, doors closing at 2 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the CNY Humane Society.