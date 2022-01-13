GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro business owner is trying to teach others how to take on the environmental issues the state is facing.

Maxie B’s owner Robin Davis is dedicated to protecting the environment and wants to teach other business owners how to make their operations more sustainable.

She said it was a journey to realign her business practices with how she lived her personal life. Now, sustainability is at the core of each decision at the bakery.

“If you look back to the 1980s when we were a frozen yogurt company, our cups were styrofoam. If I think about how many thousands of styrofoam cups I’ve put in the landfill, it will keep me up at night," Davis said.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s 2019-2020 Solid Waste Management Annual Report estimates that the state’s landfills could be full within the next 30 years. Davis is committed to doing everything she can to stop that progression, and it’s visible all over Maxie B’s.

Desserts are given to customers in compostable or reusable containers, a linen service is used instead of traditional rolls of paper towels and the bakery’s corn-based packing material will dissolve with water. Composting and recycling play a central part in the business.

Davis hopes to inspire everyone who comes to Maxie B’s, from employees to customers, to make better choices in their lives. She encourages others not to feel overwhelmed on their own journey to creating a more sustainable business.

“Just make one change at a time. We didn’t do all of this overnight. It definitely has been a process, and we still hope to find new things that we can do that make us even more sustainable,” Davis said.

Davis will participate in a Zoom meeting about sustainability in business through the Greensboro Public Library on Friday at noon.

More information about how to get involved and ask questions is available here.