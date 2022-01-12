Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes and the iconic voice behind such hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby, I Love You", "(The Best Part of) Breakin' Up" and "Walking in the Rain" has died at 78 after battling cancer, her family confirmed.

"Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family wrote. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."

"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," her family continued. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

Spector, born Veronica Bennett, and her multiracial bandmates grew up in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. They began singing and dancing in clubs as Ronnie and the Relatives, becoming noteworthy for their liberal use of eyeliner and mascara.

The group’s debut album, “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica,” was released in 1964. Five of its 12 tracks had made it to the U.S. Billboard charts.

Ronnie Spector’s influence was felt far and wide. Brian Wilson became obsessed with “Be My Baby” and Billy Joel wrote “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” in Spector’s honor. Amy Winehouse frequently cited Spector as an idol.

Martin Scorsese used “Be My Baby” to open his 1973 film “Mean Streets” and the song appears in the title sequence of “Dirty Dancing” and the closing credits of “Baby Mama.” It also appeared on TV in “Moonlighting” and “The Wonder Years.”

After the Ronettes broke up after their German tour in 1967, Spector continued to tour and make music. She experienced a career resurgence in 1986 when she was featured on the song “Take Me Home Tonight” with Eddie Money.

Spector also recorded Joel’s “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and recording the 1999 EP “She Talks to Rainbows,” which included her first ever recording of “Don’t Worry Baby,” written for her by Brian Wilson.

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

"They could sing all their way right through a wall of sound," Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards said in their Hall of Fame induction speech, recalling when the band opened for the Ronettes in the 1960s. “They didn’t need anything. They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still."

Spector was briefly married to record producer Ronnie Spector, who managed and produced the Ronettes. In her 1990 autobiography "Be My Baby," she detailed allegations of emotional abuse and said that he sabotaged her career by refusing to allow her to perform. She escaped his mansion in 1972 with the help of her mom, and their divorce was settled in 1974. In 2009, Phil Spector was convicted for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson and sentenced to 19 years to life; he died in January of 2020.

Spector's family asked for privacy and said that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the American Indian College Fund. They noted that details about a celebration of her life will be announced "in the future."

Spector is survived her husband, manager Jonathan Greenfield, and her two sons, Austin Drew and Jason Charles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.