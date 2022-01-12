RALEIGH, N,C. — It's no shock to learn Wake County is growing rapidly by the day. What might be a shock is the number of moving scammers taking advantage of newcomers.

According to the latest census data, more than 360,000 people have moved to the Tar Heel state in recent years. It has been a busy time for companies like Neat NC, who help in the relocation process.

Neat NC covers all aspects of a move, whether you’re moving across the country or across the street, and they say they have seen an uptick in families dealing with dishonest movers from other companies.

“More and more moving companies that are hiring people that are not trained to move folks and what’s left is just broken items," said Neat NC founder Terri Kissiah. "It’s chaotic.”

Some companies say they will unpack belongings, but instead end up dumping the items and then vanishing. They will often change the name and contact number of the company and start all over again with a new client.

Requests for Neat NC's services continue to grow.

“Month after month, we are getting more people coming from all over the country. So they are coming from California," Kissiah said. "We have requests from Alaska, Florida, Boston - so they are continuing to come to the area because this really is a beautiful area.”

Neat NC hopes to continue their moving magic by helping families with a stress-free move, from unboxing to organizing.

If you happen to be the victim of a moving scam, reach out to the Better Business Bureau.