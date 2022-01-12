CARY, N.C. — After a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival has returned with record-breaking attendance, Cary officials say in a news release.

The outdoor event, which marked its sixth year, drew over 200,000 visitors over a seven-week run that ended Jan. 9, far surpassing its 121,645 attendance in 2019.

“The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival has become a premier cultural event, attracting visitors to Cary from across the State and region,” Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht stated in the news release. “The festival highlights and celebrates diversity, vitality, and distinction – hallmarks of life in Cary today.”

The festival features dozens of displays made up of ornate silk lamps illuminated by LED lights.

The annual event produces a direct economic impact of over $5.54 million, according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Raleigh).

The festival is set to return to Cary with new lanterns in November.