COLUMBUS, Ohio — A record number of people resigned from their jobs right before the holiday.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, in comparison to 6.7 million workers that were hired.

“While people are resigning from one job, they’re usually going to a better job,” said Rea Hederman, Vice President of Policy at the Buckeye Institute. “The reason is we have a big labor shortage in this country.”

The worker shortage puts the power in job seekers hands, allowing them to look for better wages and benefits.

“We’re about four million workers short in terms of where we were in the economy compared to pre-COVID times,” said Hederman. “It’s putting a lot of pressure on employers to find employees.”

There are several reasons why people aren’t returning to the work force between not feeling comfortable still, lack of child care or retiring early.

The sector that lost the most employees in November was hospitality, with approximately one million people resigning.

Hederman said he thinks it’s because of the customers — people who are rude — or who don’t want to wear masks. He also believes these hospitality and food service workers are leaving for better opportunities.

"That job may not be as fun as compared to another job where you can deliver packages. Some of these sectors simple offer less wages and benefits,” said Hederman.

He said there’s no clear solution for the labor shortage, which will continue to give employees more control in the market.​