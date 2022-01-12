Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled cruises from Florida due to the “global public health environment,” the company stated on Tuesday.

The 11 cruises (see below) have been canceled and many of them have ports in Cape Canaveral, Tampa and Miami.

“However, as the global public health environment continues to rapidly evolve and destinations around the world modify their travel requirements or implement new travel restrictions, it is possible that itineraries may need to be modified,” the company stated in a press release.

While Norwegian Cruise Line was not specific in the press release when it mentioned the “global public health environment,” cases of the omicron variant of COVID have been filling up hospitals nationwide, especially in the Sunshine State.

The cruise line mentioned in the press release what customers can do to get a refund.