WORCESTER, Mass. - The city of Worcester says it's aware of a pop-up COVID-19 testing site off of Grafton Street.

The site is being run by the Center for Covid Control and is located at 1 Rice Square. The company has a "F" ranking from the Better Business Bureau and finds itself at the center of media attention from coast to coast and being investigated by the BBB.

Long lines have formed outside of the Worcester site each day in recent weeks. A sign outside states that due to a nationwide shortage, they cannot administer PCR tests at this time. They are providing rapid tests and customers can receive their results by the end of the day.

The City says it's unclear where the company got the tests from.

The Center for Covid Control boasts more than 300 locations across the country, including three in Massachusetts with the other two locations in Needham and North Dartmouth. Two locations in Rhode Island are reportedly being investigated by the state's Department of Health.