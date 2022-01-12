Girl Scouts USA kicked off their 2022 cookie season nationwide on Tuesday, rolling out a new flavor to satisfy sweet tooths this season.

What You Need To Know Girl Scouts USA kicked off their 2022 cookie season nationwide on Tuesday by rolling out a new cookie flavor



“Adventurefuls” are brownie-inspired cookies with a caramel-flavored crème center and a sprinkle of sea salt



The new cookies are available alongside 11 other fan favorites, including Samoas, Trefoils, Thin Mints and more

The new offering, called “Adventurefuls,” is a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème center and a sprinkle of sea salt.

The indulgent treat aims to “take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure, just like Girl Scouts take on their own amazing adventures all year long,” the organization wrote in a statement.

Girl Scouts began selling Adventurefuls on Tuesday both in-person and online, depending on their location. The new cookies are available for purchase alongside 11 other fan favorites, including the caramel-coconut Samoas, peanut butter Do-si-dos, shortbread Trefoils, chocolatey Thin Mints and more.

“In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities,” interim Girl Scouts CEO Judith Batty wrote in a statement. “We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box.”

Girl Scout season runs nationwide between January - April of each year, although availability may vary depending on region.

Come February, Girl Scouts will be partnering with food delivery service DoorDash so that customers can order cookies for on-demand delivery or pickup at a local booth. The delivery service will be available in select markets starting in January.

“As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform,” Shanna Prevé, DoorDash’s VP of strategic partnerships and business development, wrote in part. “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops.”

Customers can also text COOKIES to 59618 to get up-to-date information about Girl Scouts cookie sales nearby.