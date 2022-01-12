Opening and growing a business at any time is a real challenge, but during a pandemic, it can feel nearly impossible.

“Difficult is sort of an understatement,” said Leyla Kiosse, owner of The Yard: Hatcher House and Bar. “We were closed here from March 16 through the middle of June.”

The Yard was set for a grand opening three days before COVID-19 forced Kiosse and other business owners to close their doors.

“I had spent three years and a lot of resources, dreaming up the space, proving the concept would work, so to have that all kind of fall back on top of me was pretty traumatizing,” Kiosse said.

Part of her success in bringing her vision to life was her use of a grant program through the Capitalize Albany Corporation.

“It allows the property owners downtown that have retail space to take a bigger chance,” Kiosse said.

The nonprofit works to create, retain and attract business in the Capital City.

“We wanted to immediately jumpstart the New Year with Capitalize Albany’s new programs,” Capitalize Albany Corporation Vice President Ashley Mohl said.

On Wednesday, the organization launched its 2022 grant programs, including a new one called the Neighborhood Retail Grant. It targets the West Hill, Arbor Hill, North Albany and South End neighborhoods.

“These funds can used for interior and exterior improvements to new businesses,” said Capitalize Albany Corporation economic developer Renee McFarlin.

City leaders say the early launch comes at a perfect time.

“This is what helps to continue to fuel that small engine that is really a large engine here in the city of Albany,” Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “And that is our small businesses.”

The application process is open and will conclude between Jan. 26 and Feb. 11. Kiosse says it’s worth looking to.

“If there is a resource out there for you that you can tap into, you need to tap into it,” she said.

And while the opening of The Yard didn’t go as planned, Kiosse was innovative during the he pandemic and survived.

“Even if you think the response to your ask is going to be no, because if you don’t ask you’re never going to hear yes,” she said.